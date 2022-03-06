XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) versus Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Financial Survey

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) and Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

13.2% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Scout24’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 12.97 -$90.49 million N/A N/A Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scout24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Scout24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -34.93% -17.37% -13.82% Scout24 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and Scout24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scout24 0 1 0 0 2.00

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.35%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Scout24.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Scout24 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Scout24 (Get Rating)

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.