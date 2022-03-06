XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Up 2%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

XXL Energy

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

