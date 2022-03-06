Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,241.00

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $25,241.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06749868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.46 or 0.99873085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047870 BTC.

About Young Boys Fan Token

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

