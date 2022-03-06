Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 123,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,197. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

