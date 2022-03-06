Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Boeing reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.84. 13,076,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,591,879. Boeing has a 12 month low of $178.97 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

