Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $283.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,910. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

