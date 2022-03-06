Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

