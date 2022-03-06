Zacks: Analysts Expect International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Tower Hill Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

THM stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

