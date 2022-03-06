Zacks: Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.06 EPS

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.71). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.