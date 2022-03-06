Zacks: Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.06 EPS

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.71). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.
About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
