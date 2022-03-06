Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

