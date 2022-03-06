Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 269,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,345. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $163,214.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $30,212.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,997 shares of company stock worth $3,119,726. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.