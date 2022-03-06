Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 269,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,345. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $163,214.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $30,212.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,997 shares of company stock worth $3,119,726. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

