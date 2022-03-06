Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Cactus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

