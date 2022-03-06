Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Brokerages predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will announce $119.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.72 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareMax.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMAX. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
CMAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. CareMax has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.
About CareMax (Get Rating)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.