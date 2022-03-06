Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Brokerages predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will announce $119.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.72 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMAX. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CMAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. CareMax has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.