Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.83. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CCI opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average is $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.