Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

MEIP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.