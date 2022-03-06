Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $5.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $5.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $32.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $46.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $41.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.12. The stock had a trading volume of 677,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,759. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,142 shares of company stock worth $18,600,770. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.