Zacks: Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is $1.16. uniQure posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,111 shares of company stock worth $865,406 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $9,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.