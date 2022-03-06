Zacks Investment Research Downgrades N-able (NYSE:NABL) to Sell

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NABL opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in N-able by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,656,000.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

