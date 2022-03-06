Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Barclays PLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.