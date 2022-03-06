Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTIC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

