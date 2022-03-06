Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Sell

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

