Zacks Investment Research Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.63 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

