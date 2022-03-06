Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.33.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.85. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

