Zel (ZEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00290148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00086750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.