Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.11. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zoetis by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.84. 1,467,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.