Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

ZM opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

