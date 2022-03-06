Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will post $271.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $176.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.50. 3,613,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.