-$0.03 EPS Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTOS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 40,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

