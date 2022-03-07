-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.