$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Warner Music Group also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WMG opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,547,425 shares of company stock worth $349,844,140. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.