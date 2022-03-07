$0.36 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is ($0.86). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.92 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

