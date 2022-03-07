-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

