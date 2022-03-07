-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 30,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,386. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
