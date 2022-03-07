$0.78 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

