$1.38 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average is $176.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.