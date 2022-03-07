$1.51 EPS Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

HIG traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

