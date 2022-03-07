105,421 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 222,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,514. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

