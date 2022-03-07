119,085 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.