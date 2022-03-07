1,197 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $165.80 and a one year high of $245.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

