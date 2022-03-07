12,051 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

NYSE DUOL traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,111. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

