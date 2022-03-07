1,212 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $325.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.06 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

