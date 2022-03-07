$127.75 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will report sales of $127.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.31 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $57.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $569.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.18 million to $637.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $657.93 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 43,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

