$135.43 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post $135.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.56 million. trivago reported sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,835. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.