13,828 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

