1,484 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

