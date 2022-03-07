$166.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $166.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.96 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $654.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $19,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

