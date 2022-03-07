17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 11,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.