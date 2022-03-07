17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,778. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,913,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.