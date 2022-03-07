17 Capital Partners LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $13,275,435 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.