17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Shares of CINF traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.78. 564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,342. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

